Team Cherry might not make Hollow Knight 3, at least not next

Now that Hollow Knight: Silksong is in the wild after years and years of fans waiting for this indie sequel, the question immediately shifts to what's next for the talented studio, Team Cherry. Will they further explore the Hollow Knight world with another instalment, will they make a spin-off, will they explore something else? This is a question that Bloomberg directly asked the team in a recent interview.

Team Cherry has revealed that it wants to explore something different now that Silksong is out, even if it doesn't rule out returning to the Hollow Knight world in the future. The reason behind this is that it doesn't want to be known as the Hollow Knight studio, the team that exclusively makes these games.

Co-founder Ari Gibson explains in depth: "We have said we'll go elsewhere as well. Although we've also said those experiences will still be about exploring big worlds full of weird characters and giant bosses and whatnot. So there would be a through line there that people will be familiar with. That's not to say we won't return to these Hollow Knight worlds. We do have ideas around what forms those would take. But we also don't want to be exclusively people that make Hollow Knight."

With this decision in mind, Team Cherry isn't tired of the Hollow Knight world, rather it believes "it'd be interesting for us to explore the same things we're interested in but maybe in a slightly different genre, slightly different theme, and how that affects the stories we come up with."

Gibson also notes that "we also hope that if we step away from it for a while, the community continues as they have been to develop it themselves." That's not to say Silksong won't be enhanced with additional content down the line as we're also told that there are "vague ideas" about a DLC or something similar, even if the studio hasn't "discussed anything like that ourselves," when talking about New Game+.

What do you hope to see next from Team Cherry?