Team Cherry explains the long wait for Silksong

After seven long years, Hollow Knight: Silksong is finally approaching the finish line. Many have asked - and at times even feared - why the game has taken so long to arrive. The reason, according to Team Cherry, comes down entirely to high ambitions. They wanted to build a sequel that could at the very least live up to the original.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, co-founder Ari Gibson admitted that the creative flow sometimes became a trap. "Everything I drew had to go into the game. And if I didn't stop sketching, it would've taken 15 years to finish," he explained. What began as DLC for the original 2017 release quickly grew into a massive, standalone project. When Silksong was officially announced as a full sequel in 2019, expectations skyrocketed - and so did the scope: more towns, tougher bosses, and an even denser, more intricate world.

At the same time, Team Cherry chose not to expand their studio, fearing it might disrupt the creative balance that made Hollow Knight a success. That decision meant a much longer process than anticipated. Microsoft's promise of a 2022 release was, according to the developers, completely realistic at the time - but the project just kept growing.

The delay, however, hasn't hurt the hype. The original Hollow Knight has now sold more than 15 million copies, and Silksong sits firmly at the top of Steam's most-wishlisted games. Expectations couldn't be higher - and now the countdown has finally begun. On September 4, it's happening.

