Team Cherry concedes, will make Hollow Knight: Silksong a little easier in new patch
Early game bosses have been nerfed, and Rosaries will be found in more abundance.
Hollow Knight: Silksong has garnered loads of praise since it launched. We absolutely loved it in our network review, but since the release of the game, some players have found the difficulty a bit high.
As modders keep trying to make the difficulty more like the original Hollow Knight, Team Cherry has given us the patch notes for the game's next update. Patch 1.0.28470 launches across all platforms mid next week, and is available in the beta branch on Steam or GOG right now. Largely, the patch focuses on fixing bugs, but it also looks to tweak some balancing issues.
The Moorwing and Sister Splinter bosses have had their difficulty reduced, you'll take less damage from Sandcarvers, and Rosaries are a bit easier to find and collect by the looks of things. You can see the full patch notes below if you want to dig through exact wordings, but it seems player voices have been heard, and the game will become a little easier.
- Fixed situation where players could remain cloakless after Slab escape sequence.
- Fixed wish Infestation Operation often not being completable during the late game.
- Fixed wish Beast in the Bells not being completable when Bell Beast is summoned at the Bilewater Bellway during the late game.
- Fixed getting stuck floating after down-bouncing on certain projectiles.
- Fixed courier deliveries sometimes being inaccessible in the late game.
- Fixed craft bind behaving incorrectly when in memories.
- Fixed Lace tool deflect soft-lock at start of battle in Deep Docks.
- Fixed Silk Snippers in Chapel of the Reaper sometimes getting stuck out of bounds.
- Fixed Claw Mirrors leaving Hornet inverted if taking damage during a specific moment while binding.
- Fixed Snitch Pick not giving rosaries and shell shards as intended.
- Removed float override input (down + jump, after player has Faydown Cloak).
- Slight difficulty reduction in early game bosses Moorwing and Sister Splinter.
- Reduction in damage from Sandcarvers.
- Slight increase in pea pod collider scale.
- Slight reduction in mid-game Bellway and Bell Bench prices.
- Slight increase in rosary rewards from relics and psalm cylinders.
- Increase in rosary rewards for courier deliveries.
- Various additional fixes and tweaks.