Team BDS' Six Invitational 2025 finalist team might not be competing for Team BDS next season

While it didn't manage to lift the illustrious Sledge hammer trophy at the 2025 Six Invitational, Team BDS did finish as a runner up to FaZe Clan, ultimately capping off a pretty strong 2024 season. The squad won the Esports World Cup tournament and finished second in the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and Montreal, leaving many to assume that it will be looking to take the step up to victories in the 2025 campaign. While that could still happen, it may do so under a name other than Team BDS.

We say this because Team BDS' Rainbow Six: Siege team has been allowed to explore options elsewhere. This was affirmed by coach Samy "Stooflex" Smail on X, where he stated:

"As of today, we have been allowed to explore options by @TeamBDS.

"We, as a team, are available for discussions with interested parties and can be contacted directly via Twitter DM."

No doubt there will be many parties interested in snapping up this talented and capable R6S squad.