Team BDS returns to the Rocket League Championship Series mountaintop

HQ

There are perhaps only a handful of names that are as feared in the competitive Rocket League scene as that of Team BDS. For a bunch of years, the European team was either crowned as Major or World Champions or dubbed a runner-up for falling at the last hurdle. 2024 has been a big year for the team already, with an Esports World Cup victory under their belt and now also a World Championship too.

That's right, Team BDS has been crowned as the victor of the Rocket League Championship Series 2024 World Championship. This came after a 4-2 victory over G2 Esports yesterday, a result that has seen Team BDS heading home with $300,000 in prize money and yet another trophy to add to their cabinet.

We'll have to see whether Team BDS can turn this impressive 2024 into an impressive 2025 too when the RLCS kicks back off later in the year.