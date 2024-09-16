English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Rocket League

Team BDS returns to the Rocket League Championship Series mountaintop

The European team is back as the most dominant force in the competitive scene.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

There are perhaps only a handful of names that are as feared in the competitive Rocket League scene as that of Team BDS. For a bunch of years, the European team was either crowned as Major or World Champions or dubbed a runner-up for falling at the last hurdle. 2024 has been a big year for the team already, with an Esports World Cup victory under their belt and now also a World Championship too.

That's right, Team BDS has been crowned as the victor of the Rocket League Championship Series 2024 World Championship. This came after a 4-2 victory over G2 Esports yesterday, a result that has seen Team BDS heading home with $300,000 in prize money and yet another trophy to add to their cabinet.

We'll have to see whether Team BDS can turn this impressive 2024 into an impressive 2025 too when the RLCS kicks back off later in the year.

Rocket League

Related texts

0
Rocket League (Switch)Score

Rocket League (Switch)
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"It doesn't matter if you're good or not; everyone can take to the pitch to bump cars and hit balls."

0
Rocket LeagueScore

Rocket League
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"Matches often descend into violent ramming attacks and opportunistic goal poaching. It doesn't matter though; it's all fun and games."



Loading next content