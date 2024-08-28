English
Rocket League

Team BDS return to the Rocket League mountaintop with Esports World Cup victory

The team was crowned as one of the final champions at the festival.

For a period of a few years, Team BDS was an absolute behemoth in the competitive Rocket League space, winning world championships, dominating the European scene, and placing as a runner-up in tournaments it didn't outright win. But 2024 hasn't been as kind to Team BDS so far, and the roster has failed to win any trophies this year, or rather it had...

During the final week of the Esports World Cup, Team BDS was crowned as the champion for this tournament, seeing the team heading home with $200,000 in prize money and another trophy. This came at the expense of Team Falcons, who stumbled in the grand finale and lost the series to Team BDS in a 4:2 showing.

We'll have to see whether this result will kickstart Team BDS' season, as the World Championship is being hosted next month in Texas, where over $1 million will be on the line.

Rocket League

