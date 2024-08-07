Team BDS are the Esports World Cup Rainbow Six: Siege champions

HQ

It seems strange to say but there has only ever been one winner of the Gamers8/Esports World Cup Rainbow Six: Siege tournament, despite the event being held annually for the past three years. The event has been absolutely dominated by Team BDS, who over the weekend completed the mega feat of being crowned back-to-back-to-back victor.

Team BDS didn't just win this event but it completely crushed it as the team only ever dropped one map during the entire tournament. Team BDS played five matches, which spanned a total of nine maps, and only dropped one of those maps during the quarterfinals match-up against FaZe Clan. Otherwise, even including the grand finals, the team remained undefeated, meaning it seems very fitting that the team is heading home with $750,000 of the total $2 million prize pool and a slate of Club Points to boot.

Do you think Team BDS can make it a fourth year running in 2025?