Team BDS appoints new CEO and promises rebrand

The Swiss esports organisation Team BDS has announced a slate of changes that it has planned for the near future. To begin with, a new CEO has joined the company, with Alexandre Lopez taking over leadership duties. Speaking about joining the organisation, Lopez explains:

"This appointment is a unique opportunity. The organisation has established itself as a central force in European esports, and I'm honoured to help write the next chapter of this journey, with passion and purpose, both in sport and in society."

To follow this, we can look ahead to a rebranding that will be happening in the next few months. It's part of Team BDS' aim to "reinvent itself" and as for what to expect on this front, Lopez also elaborates.

"We want to build a brand that reflects who we are: bold, ambitious, and deeply human. This rebranding will showcase our evolution, our energy, and our desire to unite people beyond the competitive scene."

Team BDS will even be moving into their new headquarters in Geneva by the end of the year, which will include a hybrid workspace for its various teams, and also a "state-of-the-art gaming house".

Lastly, Team BDS is launching a nonprofit initiative that aims to promote video games and esports among younger audiences, especially those in hospitals and underprivileged communities.