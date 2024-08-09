Team-based free-to-play game in the Dragon Ball universe announced

Dansk
Punching each other in the face is probably what people do best in the Dragon Ball series, apart from chasing dragon balls. The next game to follow this trend is Dragon Ball Project: Multi which is a team-based free game for mobiles and PCs.
It's four against four and all characters have their own characteristics and strengths. We don't know exactly when the game will be released, but beta testing will be held in selected countries from August 19th.