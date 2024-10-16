Team Asobi lays out Astro Bot speedrunning levels release schedule

HQ

Team Asobi has revealed its release schedule for the speedrunning levels of Astro Bot. We're told that the first will be arriving as soon as tomorrow (October 17), and that following this there will be a new level debuting on a weekly basis.

The first is dubbed Building Speed and is set on a construction level where you must use the bulldog booster to blast through a city skyline to rescue stranded bots.

This level will be followed by a new addition every Thursday, and so far Team Asobi has affirmed the names of the following four. You can see them and their release date below.



Oct 17: Building Speed



Oct 24: Let it Slide



Oct 31: Spring-loaded Run



Nov 7: Helium Heights



Nov 14: Rising Heat



We're also told that these levels will also bring two new special bots to save each, meaning there will be 10 new bots to find when each level arrives at 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST each Thursday. The full list of new bots hasn't been affirmed, but as was revealed formerly, Eve from Stellar Blade will be one, and a Helldiver will be another.

Will you be checking out the new Astro Bot speedrunning levels?