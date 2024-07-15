Team Asobi considered making the upcoming Astro Bot an Open World game

HQ

It's time for Astro Bot to have a grand adventure on PlayStation 5 this autumn, where we will be treated to over 80 levels of platforming fun. It could have been quite different, however, because in the early stages the developers thought about making the game an open world. In an interview with Edge magazine, the game's creative director, Nicholas Doucet, says that this was at least considered. However, they opted instead to design more linear levels because they thought it was the best way to control the game's variety.

After receiving a PSVR title and the tech demo-like Astro's Playroom that is pre-installed on PlayStation 5 consoles, it's time for the charming little robot to embark on a full-fledged adventure. The game will be released on September 6.

Do you think Team Asobi made the right choice with levels instead of an open world game?