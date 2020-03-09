Team 17 announces new Worms game set to release this year

Developer Team 17 just recently revealed that it's working on a new title in the Worms franchise that's set to release at some point this year. The game, which doesn't have an official title yet but that we'll call Worms 2020, hasn't had much information revealed other than Team 17 stating that it's going to bring an experience featuring Worms "like you've never seen them before".

In the teaser trailer, a dastardly worm can be seen smashing a TV displaying older game entries to pieces, seemingly hinting at the game switching the building blocks up for something new.

More details regarding the game are set to be revealed "soon", so stay tuned. In the meantime, take a look at the teaser trailer below.