TCL's X11L blasts you with 10.000 Nits

With a price of just $7000, relatively cheap for a cutting edge 75" TV, the new TCL X11L series showed off what SQD-Mini LED can do. Depending on model, you get 20.000 dimming zones and 10.000 Nits peak brightness. at just 0.8" thick, and combined with borderless display fabrication, the TV is marketed as "zeroborder".

The CSOT WHVA 2.0 Ultra Panel, Wide Color Viewing Angle - High Static Contrast is combined with a Super Quantum Dots technology, giving you 100% BT2020 colour gamut. This is also known as Super QLED. The viewing angle is 178 degrees, and HDR formats supported include Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ and HLG.

The sound system is made with Bang & Olufsen, with matching subwoofers and speakers for those that wish to expand to a real home cinema. This is combined with a Google Gamini 2 based interface for TV, and with a 144Hz refresh rate, the panel is also very capable of displaying gaming content.

It does however require a bit of manpower, despite the extremely thin display, the TV by itself weights in at over 39kg for the 75" version, over 50kg for the 85" version, and 67kg for the 98" version.

Unlike many other CES products, the TCL X11L is just around the corner, with the two larger models being release this month.

