TCL launches the world's biggest QD-MiniLED TV

TCL has made, well, a very large QD-MiniLED. At 115", 5000 nits, this could easily replace a projector for most small and mid-size home theaters. 5000 nits is also way above what normal MiniLED based TV's normally can do.

This massive TV, with 20,000 dimming zones may seem completely consumer unfriendly, but according to TCL, their biggest TV's at 98" are selling like hot cakes.

The QM891G has a native 120Hz panel that does 144Hz with VRR, has anti-glare, supports IMAX Enhanced TV and Dolby Atmos speakers (6.2.2) combined with a 98% DCI-P3. It is even rumoured to have an accelerator function that can create a 240Hz effect.

"For 2024, TCL introduces the world's largest QD Mini LED TV! With a 115" screen, the new mega-size 115QM89 truly becomes the ultimate home theater. This model includes QD Mini LED ULTIMATE with a massively high 20,000 dimming zones. It also incorporates the TCL AIPQ ULTRA Processor, as even more horsepower is needed for such high zone control to ensure huge, yet pristine images. This new 115" model includes all the features of the other QM8 models, plus a 6.2.2 Channel Speaker system for truly room filling sound."

If your walls support it, the price in China is $13,000 at the moment - but with the extreme pricing policy in Europe, this will most likely be much lower when it hits European stores.