Tchia is coming to PS Plus

It will be a part of the game catalogue when it releases on the 21st of March.

At Sony's State of Play, it was announced that Tchia would be coming in March 2023 and that it would be available day one via PlayStation Plus' game catalogue.

Tchia is a sandbox open world adventure game where you play as a young girl tracking down her father after he is kidnapped. As well as finding out Tchia was coming to PS Plus, we also learned the game's release date, which is set for the 21st of March, 2023.

The game catalogue is available for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. Recently, Horizon Forbidden West was added to the game catalogue, showing Sony's commitment to adding more games for its subscription service.

Will you be playing Tchia?

