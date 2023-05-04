Tchia has reached 1 million players

HQ

As confirmed by Awaceb over on Twitter, Tchia has reached the incredible milestone of 1 million players.

Developer Awaceb thanked fans over on its Twitter page, where it said "Incredibly proud and humbled by this unbelievable milestone. We're so grateful for your support on this journey!"

It's likely that the release of Tchia on PlayStation Plus helped boost its player base, as it was made available at no extra cost to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers from day one. However, it is still an impressive feat to reach one million players, especially only two months after the game first launched.

Have you played Tchia yet?