Tchia has been delayed to 2023

The tropical open world adventure game Tchia has officially been delayed to 2023. As stated by Awaceb in a tweet, the extra development time will allow the team to continue to polish and flesh out the finer details of the game, before it is put into the hands of fans.

"We are overwhelmed by how far this project, inspired by a tiny island we call home, has brought us. After 3 years of passion and hard work, we owe it to ourselves and everyone who has been supportive to deliver the best game we possibly can."

Awaceb continues, "To that end, we have decided to move our release window to early 2023. This extra time will allow us to really polish every aspect of the game and flesh out all the little details that we know will make Tchia a really special experience."

It has also been stated by Awaceb that the team has "doubled down" and gone the extra mile when it comes to creating the game, after the enormous response from players after the announcement. Likewise, the developer signed off by saying, "making games is hard and often unpredictable."