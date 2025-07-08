Taylor vs. Serrano 3: time and how to watch live the all-female boxing card on Netflix

HQ

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, two of the biggest stars in boxing, caught in an unprecedented rivalry, bringing in audiences never before seen in women's boxing, will clash again next Friday at the Madison Square Garden in New York, and the match will be streamed live on Netflix worldwide.

This will be the third fight between Katie Taylor, 39-year-old Irish boxer (24-1, 6 KOs), and Amanda Serrano, 36-year-old Puerto Rican boxer (47-3, 1 draw, 31 KOs). Taylor has won both (the first one in 2022, and the second in 2024, as a co-main event before the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson). However, both victories were very close, by split decision of the referees, and left Serrano dissatisfied, with a big controversy when Taylor made a cut in Serrano's eyelid.

This time, Taylor vs. Serrano 3, fighting for the light-welterweight title, will be the main event in an all-female boxing card, for the first time at the Madison Square Garden.

How to watch Taylor vs. Serrano 3 and what time is it?

The fight will take place on Friday, July 11, at New York. This means that, in European time, it will be very early on Saturday dawn. The undercards are expected to start at around 1:00 AM BST, 2:00 AM CEST. There will be eight fights in the card, with Alycia Baumgardner, defending her WBO, WBC, WBO & WBA super-featherweight titles vs. Jennifer Miranda, being the co-main event, between 1:30 - 2:30 BST, 2:30 - 3:30 CEST.

It is expected that Taylor vs. Serrano fight will take place around 3:30 AM BST, 4:30 AM CEST.

You will be able to watch the full event on Netflix, with any subscription, live worldwide. You will be able to watch it afterwards in the Netflix catalogue, but it is unclear how long it will stay.