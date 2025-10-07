Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl album smashes records by having biggest opening of the year

HQ

Taylor Swift is a superstar in a way that very few can rival. The popstar is one of the biggest celebrities in the world and has been so for a long time too, and this level of fame pretty much always means her new albums and songs arrive to great commercial success.

For the recently debuted The Life of a Showgirl, this is happening once again, as the Official Charts in the UK has noted that the album has already had the biggest opening of the year, despite only having three days worth of sales to base the data on.

The data explains that the singer shifted as many as 304,000 chart units in the first few days, and that this is around 30,000 more than what The Tortured Poets Department achieved in the same period when it launched.

It won't be long until Swift has registered her 14th UK Number 1 album, something that will happen soon if her music continues to top the charts. In the singles chart, Swift currently holds the first, second, and third spots in the top 10 with The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, and Opalite, respectively.

