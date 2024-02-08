Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour show comes to Disney+ next month

HQ

Back in October last year, Taylor Swift was everywhere. She was conquering the sports world with her newfound romance with football star Travis Kelce, proving a behemoth in the music industry after dropping 1989 Taylor's Version, and also smashing box office records with a film experience known as Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. That very movie ended its run by bringing in over $260 million at the global box office, becoming the 22nd highest-grossing film in the world in 2023, and now it's almost time for it to also take on the streaming world.

Because it has been revealed that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will be coming to Disney+ next month on March 15, 2024. The movie will even include a rendition of Cardigan and four other additional acoustic songs, and no doubt this has the Swiftie's around the world in an absolute frenzy.

Will you be checking out The Eras Tour when it lands on Disney+ next month?