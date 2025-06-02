Taylor Swift's entire music catalogue now belongs to her

HQ

You might be wondering why people have been listening to so many older Taylor Swift songs as of the past few years. The popular musician has been re-releasing each of her past albums, with the reason being that as of late she has been working to buy back the rights to her music from her former publishing partner. After years of doing this, Swift has now completed the set.

In a letter posted to her website, Swift notes that she now owns all of her former music. This includes not just the rights to the songs, but also any music video, any concert film, any album art or photography, unreleased songs, and as she explains it, "The memories. The Magic. The Madness. Every single era. My entire life's work."

Swift has stated that for her fans who are wondering if her Reputation album will soon be re-recorded under the Taylor's Version moniker, it might eventually happen, but "to be perfectly honest, it's the one album in those first six that I thought couldn't be improved upon by redoing it." This doesn't mean Reputation won't be expanded, as unreleased songs from the vaults may eventually arrive, but for those interested in something more firm to be excited about, Swift adds that "I've already completely re-recorded my entire debut album, and I really love how it sounds."

You can read the entire letter from Swift here, where she also thanks her fans for supporting her along the way.

