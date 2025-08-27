Taylor Swift's engagement makes its way into US Open: "She deserves the best", says Swiatek

HQ

The announcement that Taylor Swift got engaged with NFL player Travis Kelce happened at the same time as the US Open match between Jannik Sinner and Vit Kopriva. With the match lacking much tension, a comfortable 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 victory for the World No. 1 and defending champion, the US Open commentators on ESPN incorporated the news into their coverage of the match.

"Taylor Swift is engaged!", said Mary Carrillo, ESPN commentator. Jokingly, or perhaps confused, her co-anchor asked "With, like a new record, or...?". "She's gonna get married!", Carrillo said.

The news spread quickly among spectators of the match, with many remembered that Swift and Kelce witnessed the US Open final in 2024, between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz. Iga Swiatek, in her press conference after winning Emiliana Arango 6-1, 6-2, joked that "she posted the news when I finished, maybe that's not a coincidence", and spent nearly half her press conference talking about Travis (via Reuters).

"I'm just happy for her, because she deserves the best," said Swiatek. "Obviously she had a lot of boyfriends, so we know all about that. So hopefully this one will, you know, stick forever. Travis seems like a great guy."