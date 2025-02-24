Taylor Swift was the best-selling artist around the world in 2024

HQ

We all know the star power of Taylor Swift and how the musician has basically become a behemoth unlike anything else over the past few years. This has been confirmed once again by the IFPI, which has revealed who has gone down as the best-selling musician of 2024.

Unsurprisingly, Swift topped this list, securing the title as 2024's best-selling musician around the world. The really mind-blowing part about this is that Swift has now retained this record for three years on the run, meaning she has basically been an indomitable force ever since 2022, and it's the fifth time she's achieved the award too, as she won it back in 2014 and 2019 as well. That's five wins over the past 10 years...

It was The Tortured Poets Department album that secured this record for Swift, which we're told reached the heights it did thanks to The Eras Tour that catapulted the album to major heights on streaming platforms.

As for who else got close to Swift in 2024, Drake came in second, Seventeen in third, Billie Eilish in fourth, and then Stray Kids, Zach Bryan, The Weeknd, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Sabrina Carpenter in fifth through tenth, respectively.

