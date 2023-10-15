Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour scores the second-biggest box office opening day in October

Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has dominated at the box office this weekend and has made for the second-biggest opening in October. In its opening day alone the film grossed $39 million from 3,855 theatres in North America. This only ranks behind 2019's Joker which made $39.3 million in its opening day and went on to gross $1.074 billion overall.

It also gives the concert film the seventh highest opening of 2023, with it falling behind Oppenheimer" ($43 million) and "The Little Mermaid" ($38 million).

With the Eras Tour being off to a flying start, it's predicted that it could gross anywhere between $100 million and $125 million during its opening weekend.

Thanks, Hollywood Reporter.

