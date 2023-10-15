Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour scores the second-biggest box office opening day in October

HQ

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has dominated at the box office this weekend and has made for the second-biggest opening in October. In its opening day alone the film grossed $39 million from 3,855 theatres in North America. This only ranks behind 2019's Joker which made $39.3 million in its opening day and went on to gross $1.074 billion overall.

It also gives the concert film the seventh highest opening of 2023, with it falling behind Oppenheimer" ($43 million) and "The Little Mermaid" ($38 million).

With the Eras Tour being off to a flying start, it's predicted that it could gross anywhere between $100 million and $125 million during its opening weekend.

Thanks, Hollywood Reporter.