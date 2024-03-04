Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour comes to Disney+ in 10 days

HQ

Here at Gamereactor, we imagine that our readers and Taylor Swift fans don't have the biggest amount of crossover, but you never know. There's definitely some Swifties out there among you. It's okay, no judgement here.

If you're looking to get the Taylor tour experience from home, Disney has just unveiled a new trailer for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version). Apart from being a mouthful, this streaming version of the film of the pop artist's most recent tour contains a cinematic version of the show, with backstage footage and plenty of songs.

Check out the trailer below, and get ready for the film to hit Disney+ on the 14th of March.