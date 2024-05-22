Taylor Swift rumoured to star in Marvel series Phantom Blonde

HQ

Is the world's biggest pop star about to land a side job as a superhero? There are many indications that this is the case. Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman (thanks, ComicBookMovie) claims that Swift has been in talks with Kevin Feige about starring in the upcoming series Phantom Blonde, and there's even wild speculation that the pop singer has a guest appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine. Something that the film's director Shawn Levy commented on, saying:

"I'm going across the board. 'No comment' because that's a double whammy. That's Taylor-related. And it's MCU-related. I'm no dummy. You're going to have to wait and see."

Reynolds, who was also asked about Swift's involvement, gave the following comment:

"There's so much speculation about so many people that might end up in the film. I saw one that was convinced that Elvis is in the movie. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool."

From a marketing perspective, Swift would have been a real draw for the MCU, and after all, that's exactly what the superhero franchise needs right now in the wake of all the flops. So who knows, maybe we'll soon see Super-Tay-Tay pummelling villains alongside other Marvel celebrities.

Do you think Swift would be a fun addition to the MCU?