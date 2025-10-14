Taylor Swift reveals new 6-part Eras Tour docuseries set for release on Disney+

HQ

If you thought Taylor was done making headlines after she dropped The Life of a Showgirl this month, you were dead wrong. The pop star is showcasing her recent Eras Tour with a new look via a documentary series coming to Disney+.

As shown in the trailer below, Taylor's latest tour proved to be an absolute behemoth for live music. As well as featuring on-stage moments, throughout the six episodes we'll also get behind-the-scenes looks at Swift's highs and lows through the tour, with some celebrity cameos sprinkled in.

There will also be a cinematic look at the final show of the Eras Tour, featuring music from Taylor's previous album The Tortured Poets Department. Expect the Swiftie in your life to be taking over the TV on the 12th of December when this documentary airs.

