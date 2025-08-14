Taylor Swift officially reveals The Life of a Showgirl album, releasing in October
The 12th album from the major popstar is on its way and we now know some of the tracks and collaborations.
A few days ago, we reported on the surprise reveal of the 12th album from Taylor Swift, with the popstar appearing on the New Heights podcast (co-run by her partner Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs), and now we can add to that as the full reveal has happened.
The Life of a Showgirl, as the album is known, has been presented in full, and we now also know that it will be launching around the world on October 3. Seemingly, it will feature 12 tracks (although there could be more, who knows), and one of them includes a collaboration with current pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter. The track list is as follows:
- The Fate of Ophelia
- Elizabeth Taylor
- Opalite
- Father Figure
- Eldest Daughter
- Ruin the Friendship
- Actually Romantic
- Wi$h Li$t
- Wood
- CANCELLED!
- Honey
- The Life of a Showgirl (Feat. Sabrina Carpenter)
With the album on its way, you can now already pre-order a bunch of different versions across a slate of different mediums and platforms, all through the popstar's website.