Taylor Swift named Spotify's Global Top Artist for the second-year-running

The power of the pop star Taylor Swift continues to hold true, as for the second-year-running, she has been named as Spotify's Global Top Artist. This is thanks to coming off a 2024 where her fans have listened to her music on the platform more than 26.6 billion times, a record that matches a record-breaking year.

Swift set a record back in April when she debuted her The Tortured Poets Department album, which within its first 24 hours netted more than 300 million streams, ultimately leading it to become the most-streamed album in a single week too. The song Fortnight, which was on the album, also became Spotify's most-streamed song in a single day in history when it arrived.

While no doubt many of us have helped Swift reach this level of success in some form, you can see your Spotify habits now by unlocking your Spotify Wrapped over here.

