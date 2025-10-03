Taylor Swift makes unexpected reference to Real Madrid in newest album The Life of a Showgirl

HQ

Taylor Swift fans are ecstatic today as her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, has just been released. The lyrics of the twelve new songs are filled with references to Taylor's life, how she copes with fame, and of course her relationship with her soon husband Travis Kelce.

While maybe not one of the more popular songs of the album that also has a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter, Wish list (stylised as Wi$h Li$t) is one of the more talked about songs of the album, as Swift seemingly reveals her desires to settle down and have kids with Kelce ("Have a couple kids, got the whole block looking like you").

The song is list of wishes, some expensive and outlandish, like an Oscar or a Balenciaga, and other more grounded, like "three dogs they call their kids". One of the things "they want", as Taylor sings, is "a contract with Real Madrid".

This is the verse (at 1:19):

"They want that freedom, living off the grid

They want those three dogs that they call their kids

And that good surf, no hypocrites

They want it all

They want a contract with Real Madrid

They want that spring break that was fuckin' lit

And then that video taken off the internet

They want it all"

Swift sings "they should have what they want, they deserve what they want, I hope they get what they want" in a song with a surprising direct reference to Real Madrid that has taken off guard Swifties and Madridistas alike. Perhaps is a nod to when Taylor performed at the Santiago Bernabéu in 2024?

What do you think of Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl?

