Taylor Swift enters the songwriters Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift is adding another milestone to a career already packed with them. The 36-year-old pop star has been named to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, becoming the second-youngest person ever inducted, the organisation announced on Wednesday. Only Stevie Wonder, who was 33 when he was honoured in 1983, was younger.

The induction places Swift alongside a cross-generational group of music heavyweights, including Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins, and Kiss bandmates Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons. The ceremony will take place on 11 June in New York, celebrating songwriters whose work has shaped popular music for decades.

For Swift, the recognition is less about chart dominance than authorship. From confessional country beginnings to genre-hopping pop and indie-leaning albums, she has built a catalogue defined by narrative detail and emotional precision. Her 14 Grammy wins, including a record four albums of the year, reflect not just commercial success, but the enduring pull of her songwriting voice.

That influence has only grown in recent years. Her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, delivered the biggest first-week sales of the modern era, while The Tortured Poets Department debuted at No 1 and moved the equivalent of 8 million albums in the US. In 2025, Swift also reclaimed ownership of her entire back catalogue, a move widely seen as a watershed moment for artists' rights.

Founded in 1969, the Songwriters Hall of Fame honours writers at least 20 years after their first commercial release, a threshold Swift crossed long ago. What makes her induction stand out is not just how young she is, but how completely she has come to define the sound, language and emotional landscape of a generation of listeners.