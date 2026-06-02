Taylor Swift creates new original song specifically for Toy Story 5

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In a couple of weeks, fans will be flocking to cinemas to watch the fifth mainline entry into the Toy Story saga, as from June 17, Toy Story 5 will officially land in cinemas and see Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Bullseye, and the rest of the gang returning for more hijinks.

The premise of this next chapter basically revolves around how the toys deal with the rise of technology, and how younger individuals are less interested in playing with toys and more intrigued by tablets, smartphones, and other gadgets as their source for entertainment.

While we'll get to see how this all unfolds soon when the movie premieres, it has now been revealed that Toy Story 5 will also be the place to listen to Taylor Swift's newest song, as the incredibly popular musician has teamed up with Pixar to create a track called "I Knew It, I Knew You", which will be used in the movie.

For those who want to listen to the song ahead of the film's premiere, the track will be published as soon as this Friday, on June 5, so jot that down in your calendar.

Swift has also released a statement talking about this track, explaining: "I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I've adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie. I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?"

Are you looking forward to Toy Story 5? You can see a trailer for the movie by heading over here.