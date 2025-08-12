Taylor Swift announces new album known as The Life of a Showgirl

HQ

It looks like this autumn will be defined by the princess of pop herself, as Taylor Swift has revealed a brand new studio album. Known as The Life of a Showgirl, this new batch of music was confirmed to be real in a recent promo video for the New Heights podcast, which is hosted by football-playing brothers Jason and Travis Kelce, the latter of whom is currently in a relationship with Swift.

Beyond the announcement, we don't yet have any further information to go on about the album, but there are pre-orders already being accepted for the vinyl, cassette, and CD versions of the album for when it ultimately launches. No date is set for this, but it is mentioned that the physical copies will ship before October 13, suggesting that launch will happen around then.

As for when we should expect more news from Swift about the album, she will be appearing on this week's New Heights episode (arriving Thursday at 00:00 BST/1:00 CEST), meaning it's a safe bet to assume more information will come out then.

