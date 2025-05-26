Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar lead AMA 2025 race

HQ

The latest on the United States . The American Music Awards return tonight in Las Vegas, with Kendrick Lamar leading the nominations at ten, including Artist and Song of the Year. The red carpet show will be broadcast live, with Jennifer Lopez set to host.

Taylor Swift, also up for Artist of the Year, enters as the most awarded musician in AMA history, following her record-breaking tour. Post Malone, Beyoncé, and Billie Eilish are among the other top contenders. As always, stay tuned for updates on the winners.