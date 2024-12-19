Taylor Sheridan strikes black gold with Landman on Paramount+

HQ

Taylor Sheridan, the creative force behind Yellowstone, has hit it out of the park again with Landman: A Crude Business. Starring Billy Bob Thornton, the series has smashed records to become the most-watched premiere in Paramount+ history, pulling in a jaw-dropping 14.9 million viewers in just four weeks, according to Collider.

Set in the heart of Texas's oil boom, Landman dives deep into family drama, personal struggles, and corporate power plays. Thornton shines as Tommy Norris, a down-on-his-luck oilman juggling a mountain of debt, a messy divorce, and a relentless boss played by Jon Hamm. With an all-star cast, including Demi Moore and Ali Larter, the show delivers a mix of grit and charm that keeps audiences hooked, even if critics are split on its quirky tone.

Sheridan's knack for storytelling is in full swing here—big landscapes, flawed characters, and dilemmas that hit close to home. Like his other hits (Yellowstone, 1883, 1923, Tulsa King), Landman captures the spirit of resilience and ambition that feels as American as apple pie. It's no wonder fans keep coming back for more.

With its gripping twists and larger-than-life characters, Landman proves Sheridan is on a roll. But what's your take—why do his stories always seem to strike a chord with viewers?