Taylor Sheridan says Yellowstone sequel will be a standalone story

Due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike and a list of other outside factors, the Yellowstone franchise has hit a bit of a production roadblock. Season 2 of 1923 has halted filming, and there's no exact idea when Yellowstone Season 5 will wrap up, or when the planned sequel, said to star Matthew McConaughey, will arrive. However, speaking about the latter, creator Taylor Sheridan has talked a little about what that will look like, as part of an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

When asked about McConaughey taking the lead of the series, he added: "He seems like a natural fit. We had a few conversations over the years, and spitballed a few ideas. Then he started watching Yellowstone and responded to it. He was like, 'I want to do that.' And by 'that' he meant diving into a raw world clashing up against the modern world. And then I said, 'Buddy, that we can do.'"

Following up to this, Sheridan teased what this sequel may look like, and stated: "My idea of a spinoff is the same as my idea of a prequel — read into that what you will."

As for what this means, Sheridan confirmed that it will be a standalone story, one that we can probably look to 1883 and 1923 for similarities. In terms of the timeline on this sequel however, Sheridan confirmed that the show is in the early stages still and that he has only worked out "the broadest strokes" so far.