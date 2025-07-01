Taylor Kitsch takes the helm in The Terminal List prequel series Dark Wolf

After The Terminal List proved to be quite a big hit among Prime Video subscribers, it didn't take Amazon and Prime Video long to explore how they could continue to expand the universe. The ultimate solution was to develop a prequel series that brought back Chris Pratt's James Reece but mostly focussed on Taylor Kitsch's character of Ben Edwards, who faced a grim end in the main series.

It turns out we'll be seeing how this idea shaped up sooner rather than later as The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is expected to arrive on Prime Video on August 27. Ahead of that date, the first teaser for the show has debuted and teased a story that seems to unpack how Ben Edwards became wrapped up in the nasty business of working for the CIA, something that put him at odds with his former captain and close friend, Pratt's Reece.

As for the plot, we're told: "The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel series with an origin story that follows "Ben Edwards" throughout his journey from the Navy SEALs to the clandestine side of CIA Special Operations. The series is an espionage thriller that explores the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it."

Otherwise, it's noted that the show is being made alongside military veterans in an attempt to make it even more authentic, and as for the additional stars, we can expect Tom Hopper to appear alongside Luke Hemsworth, Dar Salim, and Robert Wisdom.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf will arrive on Prime Video on August 27 with a three-episode premiere and will then offer new episodes on a weekly basis until the final episode arrives on September 24.