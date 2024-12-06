Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin try to survive in a lawless wild west in American Primeval

Netflix has basically sorted its December and festive season schedule, which means that the streamer is now turning its attention to the New Year, and specifically, January. Recently, we reported on the return of Philomena Cunk and now we can add that the streamer will be bringing an action-packed series soon too.

It will be known as American Primeval and is a limited series that stars Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin as two individuals that are attempting to survive in a lawless wild west. The show will span six episodes when it debuts on January 9, and as per the exact plot synopsis, we're told:

"This is America, 1857. Up is down, pain is everywhere, and innocence and tranquility are losing the battle to hatred and fear. Peace is the shrinking minority, and very few possess grace — even fewer know compassion. There's no safe haven in these wild lands, and only one goal matters: survival. American Primeval is a fictionalized dramatization and examination of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community as men and women fight and die for control of this world. The ensemble tells a story of the sacrifice all must pay when they choose to enter the lawless and brutal frontier."

To see if American Primeval should be on your watchlist, be sure to catch the series' trailer and poster below.