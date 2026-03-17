Taylor Fritz may take a longer break from tennis to heal his knee injury after Miami

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Taylor Fritz, the top American player in ATP ranking, currently ranked 7th in the world and with a career high of World No. 4 in 2024, after reaching the US Open final, says he is considering an extended break from tennis to heal his knee. Fritz is the sixth seed at the Miami Open and the local favourite (he reached semifinals last year, losing to eventual champion Jakub Mensik).

Speaking to the press during the media day before Miami Open, Fritz said that his knee responds some days better than others, with the lead-in to Indian Wells and the Australian Open being two lows. Fritz lost in round of 32 of the Indian Wells to compatriot Alex Michelsen.

"After Miami if we're not seeing big improvements, it might be time to... just, like, slow down a bit on the playing and get it healed 100 percent", Fritz said. He has been dealing with tendinitis for almost a full year, which cost him too many first or second round exits late last season, until he reached the Dallas Open final, losing to Ben Shelton.