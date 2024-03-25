What's going on with all the games that simulate ordinary and, one would think, somewhat trivial everyday activities? PowerWash Simulator, Bus Simulator, Garden Simulator, Farming Simulator, Truck Simulator and yes, there is also a Teacher Simulator. Several of the aforementioned are quite entertaining (yes, we're looking at you PowerWash Simulator) and now a new one has arrived, Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator, where you, quite rightly, have to be a taxi driver. However, it doesn't fall into the entertaining category.

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator is developed by Simteract, which was originally a software company that developed training simulators for, among other things, training train drivers in the USA. Since 2018, they have taken the experience they have gained with simulators into the gaming industry, where they have been behind Train Life: A Railway Simulator and now Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator.

You have to make a career as a taxi driver in Barcelona and the city has been recreated down to the smallest detail with more than 460 kilometres of streets and roads. Your job is, of course, to pick up customers, transport them to their destination and it's important that they are happy and satisfied, because happy customers are generous customers.

Along the way, you have to make sure to obey the rules of the road, talk to the customer about anything and everything, keep the car clean and tidy, fulfil their requests, for example, to adjust the temperature in the car and, of course, remember to refuel it and repair it if something breaks. This is done in your garage, where you can also buy new cars, equip your cars with new brakes, tyres and a second gearbox, as well as fitting them with new upholstery, shiny rims, new taxi signs and new paintwork, among other things.

It all sounds great, but it all starts to fall apart when you start driving around town. The big problem is the artificial intelligence, which is decidedly lacking in both other drivers and, not least, pedestrians. This can result in other drivers stopping at a green light because they think something is in their way, which of course creates a traffic jam. It can also have the opposite effect, as they might blow through a red light and smash into the side of your car, and the customer is not happy about that - which is bad for business, because remember that happy customers are generous customers.

Even more critical are the pedestrians who may walk (or even moonwalk) right in front of your taxi and if you hit them, your customers will be so unhappy that they'll leave the car without paying - plus you'll get a fine for hitting the pedestrian. It's extremely annoying to lose your ride (and therefore money) and get a fine because a pedestrian suddenly decides to wander directly in front of your car - and it happens quite often.

If you manage not to mow down pedestrians all the time, you earn XP and money, which gives you access to various perks and new cars, and the moment you buy your second car, you can start hiring new drivers. You have to choose which part of the city to drive in and what time of day to drive. Some of the drivers are efficient and make money for the shop, while others take sick days all the time, make a mess or break the cars so that they need constant repairs - in which case, it's probably best to fire them and hire someone else to see if things improve.

The graphics in Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator are actually quite nice. The interiors of your cars are very detailed and the cars are well modelled. It's a little different with the other cars in the city, which are a bit angular and rough and since Taxi Life doesn't have official car brand licences, you won't see "real cars" on the roads, but you can clearly recognise most of them - I've seen cars that look very similar to an Audi A3, Fiat 500 and a Citroën C3. Unfortunately, there aren't many different types, so it's the same cars you see over and over again on the road.

If you've been to Barcelona, you'll recognise many of the areas, with the beautiful buildings, parks, monuments and other things in the city. However, the technical part is a little questionable, as the graphics give some obvious jerks from time to time, in fact, the graphics can stand still for up to 1-2 seconds before resuming - this happens often and although it does not directly affect the slow gameplay, it is not pretty to look at.

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator is just like the other games in this genre, a quiet game that you can sit back and relax with. However, the peace and quiet can be severely tested by those pesky pedestrians, which can raise your blood pressure to a slightly dangerous level.

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator is just as monotonous as many of the other life simulators I mentioned at the beginning. But that's probably the strength of these games, that you do the same thing over and over again and that's what makes these games so chill and popular, that you find peace in the repetition. Our real lives have become so busy and stressful that we sit down and play the quieter and more trivial moments of life instead, and this is also the case with Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator.

Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator is, by its very nature, a little more demanding than, for example, a train simulator, because there is traffic, traffic rules, broken traffic lights, roadworks and a lot of other things to be aware of, but the big problem is, as mentioned, the artificial intelligence and it is actually to such an extent that it affects the gameplay.

We have a hard time recommending Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator as it stands. There is potential here, but the developers need to get a handle on the AI, because as it is right now, it ruins a big part of the experience of the game.