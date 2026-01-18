For me, Dreamcast was almost exclusively about Shenmue, Resident Evil: Code Veronica, and Crazy Taxi. These were the three games that gave me the most playtime and each offered entertainment in their own unique way. Of course, we must remember that we had fewer demands on games 26 years ago than we do today, but even though everything has evolved, the simpler, more stripped-down experiences can still be hugely entertaining. They can even be the contrast we seek to get our fix. So, if you've been missing the speed, excitement, and fairly simple setup that Crazy Taxi offered, Taxi Chaos 2 may seem interesting on the surface. Unfortunately, it feels simple in all the wrong ways and above all, it's not very fun...

The background story is that washed-up taxi driver Vinnie ends up in the sun-drenched city of San Valeda. There, he once again gets behind the wheel of a taxi to drive customers from point A to point B. Not only do they want to reach their destination on time, but the city is also full of AI police officers who try to make your life difficult, but mostly it's just a matter of finding the shortest routes, avoiding obstacles, and then raking in the cash that comes with a particularly satisfied customer. This is also where you quickly discover that Taxi Chaos 2 isn't particularly entertaining for several reasons. The very first thing I missed was actually a cool soundtrack that added a bit of attitude because with one comes a sense of speed, and that's what this game really, really needs.

Fast and exciting? No, not particularly.

When you pick up passengers, it's the driving between points that needs to be fun. Here, it comes almost exclusively from the intrusive AI police officers who create a bit of panic and resistance, even if the pace feels more like a shrug of the shoulders the whole time. Sure, there are new cars to unlock, but here is where we find another problem; progress is so incredibly slow. You collect enough money to buy a single vehicle, cosmetic outfit, or upgrade in one or two rounds as people are generous with their wallets. But to advance in the disappointing story, you also need to level up, and this happens incredibly slowly. The game concept of driving people around in the rather dull, empty city is simply not fun enough, which makes everything feel tedious.

Arrows guide you to the next drop-off point.

Added to this is a really dull visual style. Everything feels plastic, a bit like it's been placed there as a placeholder. There is no life, no movement, even if a few panicked people on the pavement throw themselves aside when you come speeding along in your yellow vehicle. Overall, the open city feels more like a backdrop, and after a few days of work in it, it's also clear that it's far too small to have fun in for long. I would have liked to drop passengers off outside the city in a small village, be forced onto small roads in residential areas, and yes, there's simply a lot like this to be desired that isn't delivered. Apart from a few special assignments (which still only consist of driving people around), there is nothing else to do or be challenged by.

In the end, Taxi Chaos 2 lacks (apart from the obvious lack of speed and a fun open city to hang out in) charm and attitude. Everything feels flat on all levels, and the mere fact that there isn't a killer soundtrack is one of many ingredients that reveal a lot about how limited the production probably was. Sure, I understand that not everyone has money to throw at song licences, but the beep-boop that's present doesn't do the game any favours at all. In short doses, you can definitely jump in and have a little fun for the moment, but when the sun starts to go down and I'm forced back to the garage, I don't feel anything close to what I felt from the inspirational Dreamcast gem this is based upon.

