Tavern Keeper finally launches in Early Access on the 3rd of November

Greenheart Games, the studio behind the immensely popular Game Dev Tycoon, has been working on its next simulator for over a decade. Tavern Keeper combines a mix of comedy, fantasy, running a business, base-building, and more in one charming potion, and it's nearly ready for release in Early Access.

As confirmed in the new trailer, Tavern Keeper launches on the 3rd of November in Early Access on Steam. Ahead of the game's release into Early Access, a new demo can be found on its store page ahead of Steam Next Fest later this month.

We got the chance to check out Tavern Keeper at Gamescom last year, and we were pretty impressed with the game's cosy, inviting style that made you want to just keep playing. Get ready to sink some hours into maintaining and perfecting your tavern on these cold winter nights.