Taurus VR demo now available on Steam

Taurus VR is said to be a reimagined retro game for VR and will feature and extremely responsive 6 degrees' body motion control system. Players will have to fight there way through an alien universe using body movement to control the ship with hand and arm movement to handle the ships attack and defence systems. Just recently, the developer announced a demo for the game that is available on Steam right now.

Taurus VR will be coming to steam at the start of next year and will spend a stint of time in early access giving players a chance to play the game and help the studio iron out any bugs or issues the game may have.

The early access will feature 5 different spaceships to use and explore, 4 separate alien worlds and 12 unique fighting zones. During this time Tauras VR will also have 4 'huge product updates' which will bring in even more game modes, new environments and spaceships.

Prepare to battle against the hoards of aliens, mercenaries and rebel spaceships, then compare you score against the world to see how you stack up.

Are you ready for battle?