Tattoos, dark tricks, and loadouts arrive in Skate's third season

You're likely already aware of the recent controversy surrounding Skate and its imminent next season, as the rebooted skateboarding title will be bringing back its tutorial island as a paid extra for a limited time, despite former promises that this wouldn't be the case, all while developer Full Circle has been hit by layoffs...

It's been a rough few weeks for the game but if you do still routinely hop in and play, you may be curious as to what Season 3 will bring in general when it kicks off on March 10. The latest trailer delves into this.

Aside from the Isle of Grom and the "updated" Skate.Pass we previously reported on, we can expect Season 3 to add loadouts so you can easily swap between different looks and appearances, all while tattoos will make it even easier to make your skater your own. Looking at gameplay, dark tricks are debuting at the beginning of the season, with this including dark catches, dark flips, and darkslides, with boneless tricks also seeing updates to their responsiveness and behaviour. Lastly, the Speedlines game mode is being introduced to task players with technical and time trial challenges across San Van and the Isle of Grom.

See all of this in action in the new trailer below and ahead of the Season 3 start date on March 10.