Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK's granddaughter, passes away at 35

Tatiana Schlossberg, the granddaughter of former United States president John F Kennedy and a former climate reporter for the New York Times, has died at the age of 35 following a battle with a rare form of leukemia, the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum confirmed on Tuesday.

Schlossberg revealed in November that she had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia with an uncommon mutation, a cancer affecting the blood and bone marrow. In an essay, she wrote that doctors had given her less than a year to live.

A Yale graduate with a master's degree from Oxford, Schlossberg built a career in journalism focused on environmental and climate issues, contributing to outlets including The Atlantic, The Washington Post and Vanity Fair. She was the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg.

She learned of her diagnosis shortly after giving birth to her second child in 2024 and underwent treatment while caring for her young family. In her essay, she described the shock of the diagnosis and reflected on how illness reshaped her sense of time and priorities.

Schlossberg also used the piece to criticise cuts to medical research funding and anti-vaccine positions promoted by her cousin, Robert F Kennedy Jr, arguing that such policies directly harmed patients relying on scientific advances. She is survived by her husband, George Moran, and their two children.