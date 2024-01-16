Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | The Last of Us: Part II Remastered
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

      Tatiana Maslany thinks She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 2 is "unlikely"

      "I think we blew our budget".

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field

      If you've been holding out hope for a second season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest development about the show will likely disappoint you. Because speaking on the Codenames Live! - The New Class show, lead star, Tatiana Maslany, shut down any hope for a follow-up outing.

      When asked if She-Hulk would get a second season, Maslany simply stated, "I don't think so. I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, 'no thanks.'"

      This is by far a firm confirmation that the She-Hulk series is done, but considering we've heard very little about a second outing and adding to this the mixed reviews and reception of the show from fans and critics alike, it does seem unlikely that we'll see the character headlining a project again in the near future.

      Would you like to have seen more She-Hulk or do you think it's the right call to use resources on other productions?

      She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

      Related texts



      Loading next content