Tatiana Maslany thinks She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 2 is "unlikely"

If you've been holding out hope for a second season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest development about the show will likely disappoint you. Because speaking on the Codenames Live! - The New Class show, lead star, Tatiana Maslany, shut down any hope for a follow-up outing.

When asked if She-Hulk would get a second season, Maslany simply stated, "I don't think so. I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, 'no thanks.'"

This is by far a firm confirmation that the She-Hulk series is done, but considering we've heard very little about a second outing and adding to this the mixed reviews and reception of the show from fans and critics alike, it does seem unlikely that we'll see the character headlining a project again in the near future.

Would you like to have seen more She-Hulk or do you think it's the right call to use resources on other productions?