Tatiana Maslany and Rossif Sutherland are tormented by a supernatural presence in latest look at Keeper

Production company Neon and director Osgood Perkins know how to make a good trailer. We saw that in the past with Longlegs and how prior to premiere we never really knew what to expect from the horror film, as it kept its cards close to its chest. The same now applies to the upcoming Keeper, the next movie from Perkins.

This film follows a couple who take to a secluded cabin in the woods for a romantic getaway, only to find the cabin inhabited by something supernatural and sinister. The couple is played by Tatiana Maslany and Rossif Sutherland, and in the trailer we get to see how both seem to think the other is tormenting each other in some way, even if this supernatural presence does also seem to stretch through history, tormenting the different individuals who have spent time at this cabin.

You can see the trailer for Keeper below, which also describes the film as a "dark trip" from Perkins. As for the premiere date, this is set for November 14, 2025.