Tatiana Delgado; "We wanted to show a world where adventure is real"

You're watching Advertisements

A few days ago, the Fun & Serious 2020 event wrapped up and as part of the full show that is usually hosted live in Bilbao, Spain but was online because, well... 2020, we chatted with the Out of the Blue Co-founder Tatiana Delgado. Speaking about the studio's most recent title Call of the Sea, we asked Delgado about what the inspirations were for the impressive looking game.

"We chose the setting because we had the reference from classic adventure films and novels, like Indiana Jones and King Kong. We wanted to show a world where adventure is real, where if you are lost on an island, you cannot connect with the rest of the world, showing that the world is still a dangerous place, and that the world has unknown enigmas - things like that."

Delgado continued further saying; "We have inspiration from the works of H.P. Lovecraft that more or less all have the early 20s, 30s settings, in his novels. So, that's why we chose to set this game in this place.

On the other side, Nora is a woman that lives in the 30s and she is sick, and that is why her husband has left to find a cure, and he sets off on an expedition to the South Pacific and never returns. So, that's where Nora finds her strength to try to find her husband, and being someone who never leaves her house, she has to travel all over the world to find him."

To check out the full interview further and to see what Delgado said about the challenges of producing a debut title, find the video interview below.