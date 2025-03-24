Tate brothers return to Romania for court appearance

HQ

The latest news on Romania . Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate, who departed Romania for Florida amid legal scrutiny, have returned to Romania for a court appearance, amidst multiple criminal investigations.

Andrew and his brother are facing accusations ranging from human trafficking to sexual violence. Despite the gravity of these charges, the Tate brothers maintain their innocence, asserting they have been wrongfully targeted.

Speaking outside their residence in Bucharest, Andrew stated their return was motivated by a strong desire to clear their names and restore their reputations, emphasizing that innocent men don't run from anything.

Previously detained in Romania, they are currently under judicial supervision as they face a complex legal battle. The allegations are part of a broader investigation into their actions, which has sparked significant media attention.