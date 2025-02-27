Tate brothers depart Romania for Florida amid legal scrutiny

HQ

Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, have reportedly left Romania aboard a private flight bound for Florida in the United States, following the lifting of a travel ban, according to sources (via Reuters).

The two brothers, under investigation for a range of serious charges including human trafficking, organised crime, and money laundering, will return to Romania by the end of March to fulfil legal obligations, including regular check-ins with authorities.

Despite the travel restrictions being eased, the Tates are still subject to judicial control and face ongoing scrutiny as part of an extensive criminal investigation that continues to unfold across multiple countries.

While there has been speculation about political pressure influencing the decision, Romanian officials maintain that the change in their legal status was purely procedural. For now, it remains to be seen how these developments will impact the legal proceedings and their ongoing investigations.